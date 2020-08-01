4

Posted by beansss

SSAK3 to release all of the tracks from their summer special mini album today feat. Kwanghee, Yoon Mi Rae, & MAMAMOO

Co-ed group SSAK3, born from MBC's Saturday night variety program 'Hangout With Yoo', will be dropping all of the songs from their summer special mini album today, on August 1 at 6 PM KST!

The upcoming SSAK3 mini album contains a total of 7 tracks, including the co-ed trio's title song "Beach Again" and b-side "Play That Summer". In addition, the album contains each of the SSAK3 members' solo tracks such as "Two Les Jours" sung by Yoo-Duragon (Yoo Jae Suk) and S.B.N (Kwanghee), "LINDA" by Rinda G (Lee Hyori) feat. Yoon Mi Rae, and "So Fun" by BiRyong (Rain) feat. MAMAMOO

Finally, the hidden track #6 of the summer special album will be an acoustic version of "Beach Again" sung by the song's original composer, Lee Sang Soon.

Which song are you looking forward to the most in SSAK3's summer special mini album?

