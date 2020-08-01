Instant rice brand 'Haetbahn' sends box loads of rice to SME building after EXO's Sehun gives the brand a shoutout

Fans have spotted several box loads of CJ's instant rice brand 'Haetbahn' just inside the doors of the SM Entertainment building!

Why did the instant rice brand send over so much rice? The answer lies with EXO member Sehun, currently promoting as the group's hip-hop unit EXO-SC. Previously during a radio program appearance, EXO-SC were asked, "What other endorsement commercials do you want to film as a unit?"

Sehun replied happily, "I want 'Haetbahn'!" Immediately after he named the instant rice brand, the idol then apologized, as specific brand names are often banned from mention on public broadcasts.

Just because of that simple shout out, 'Haetbahn' has decided to respond with an exuberant gift, undoubtedly making not just Sehun happy, but also his fellow unit member Chanyeol! As you can see below, Chanyeol was even seen thanking 'Haetbahn' for the gift with a recent Instagram story post.

This definitely isn't the first time that the EXO members have expressed their love for 'Haetbahn' instant rice. Previously during a reality show, Chanyeol failed to measure out the proper amount of rice to cook in a rice cooker. Ultimately, after the rice turned out burned, Chanyeol laughingly commented, "Well, 'Haetbahn' is the best rice anyway."

Will fans see EXO-SC as the new faces of 'Haetbahn' instant rice soon?