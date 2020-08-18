Red Velvet members look lovely in teaser photos for their cover of BoA's "Milky Way" in celebration of her twentieth anniversary

Red Velvet has dropped the teaser photos for their cover of BoA's "Milky Way". Various artists have been participating in this special project as artists such as EXO's Baekhyun and Bolbbalgan4.

Previously, Baekhyun covered "Garden in the Air", and Bolbbalgan4 also covered "Atlantis Princess". Not only did Kpop artists participate in this project, but American singer-songwriter Gallant covered "Only One".

Now the popular girl group Red Velvet takes the baton and will cover BoA's "Milky Way". On August 18th, they released lovely teaser photos for the song.

Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come as Red Velvet prepares to take on BoA's classic song.









