Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

KARD reveals more teaser photos for their upcoming single 'Way With Words'

Earlier this month, the Co-ed group KARD was revealed to be preparing for their comeback. They continue to prepare for their comeback as they release more teaser photos.

On August 19th at midnight KST, KARD revealed more photos for their single 'Way With Words'. Previously, they released the teaser photos for the two male members, B.M and J.speph. Now, they released the photos of members Somin and Jiwoo along with a group photo.

The female members pose in an ambient blue light showing off their sensual vibes and the group poses in magenta light.

The group will drop their first single 'Way With Words' on August 26th KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

quark123958,222 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

Jiwoo and Somin look amazing.

DMV2DMZ170 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Somin's looking CUTE! BM and Jiwoo look like they got caught in an epic "secondhand" party cloud...HAAAFFFFFFFF! I hope the track(s) are consistently good! I am waiting for my current favorite underdogs to "knock one out of the park"!

