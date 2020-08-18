KARD reveals more teaser photos for their upcoming single 'Way With Words'

Earlier this month, the Co-ed group KARD was revealed to be preparing for their comeback. They continue to prepare for their comeback as they release more teaser photos.

On August 19th at midnight KST, KARD revealed more photos for their single 'Way With Words'. Previously, they released the teaser photos for the two male members, B.M and J.speph. Now, they released the photos of members Somin and Jiwoo along with a group photo.

The female members pose in an ambient blue light showing off their sensual vibes and the group poses in magenta light.

The group will drop their first single 'Way With Words' on August 26th KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

