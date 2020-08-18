ATEEZ prepares to promote "THANXX" as they release concept photos of member Hongjoong

ATEEZ announced that they will continue their promotion with the second track "THANXX" from their 5th mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1'.



Now the fans who voted for "THANXX" can see their beloved boy group perform the song of their choice on stage. The group prepares their promotion on the song as they released the concept photos for member Hongjoong. With electric blue hair, Hongjoong stares into the camera wearing ski goggles over his head.





ATEEZ will soon continue their promotion with "THANXX" so stay tuned to watch them perform the song live!