Rapper Giant Pink to marry non-celebrity boyfriend + wedding pictorial previews

Rapper Giant Pink is getting married!

According to media outlet reports on August 14, Giant Pink will be holding a wedding ceremony some time in mid-September at a hall in Seoul. Giant Pink's fiancé is said to be a non-celebrity in restaurant business, younger than the rapper.

Ahead of the couple's upcoming ceremony next month, a couple of gorgeous, hip previews of Giant Pink's wedding pictorial have been revealed, which you can check out below!

Congratulations to the couple!

[UPDATE] Giant Pink's label SM Entertainment has released an official statement regarding the rapper's marriage news, relaying, "Giant Pink will be holding a wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity businessman on September 13. The ceremony will be held privately. We ask for you congratulations."