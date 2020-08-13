38

2

Shinhwa's Junjin to hold a private wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity fiancée this September

Shinhwa's Junjin plans on officially tying the knot, this September!

According to various media outlet reports on August 14, Junjin will be holding a private wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity fiancée on September 13. The couple is currently busy preparing for their wedding, after 3 years of dating. Junjin's fiancée is known to be a non-celebrity flight attendant younger than Junjin. 

Meanwhile, Junjin will soon become the second member of the veteran idol group Shinhwa to tie the knot, after leader Eric in 2017. 

Babybandit921 pt 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Yay congrats to the happy couple. Hopefully they still have a wonderful day

