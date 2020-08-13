Shinhwa's Junjin to hold a private wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity fiancée this September

Shinhwa's Junjin plans on officially tying the knot, this September!

According to various media outlet reports on August 14, Junjin will be holding a private wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity fiancée on September 13. The couple is currently busy preparing for their wedding, after 3 years of dating. Junjin's fiancée is known to be a non-celebrity flight attendant younger than Junjin.

Meanwhile, Junjin will soon become the second member of the veteran idol group Shinhwa to tie the knot, after leader Eric in 2017.