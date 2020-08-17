Mnet begins recruiting contestants for new folk musician audition program, 'Folk Us'

Mnet has just announced the launch of a brand new music audition program, coming this winter.

Titled 'Folk Us', this audition program is geared toward discovering new talents in the genre of folk music. The series is currently recruiting contestants to participate in auditions from August 18~September 20, and contestants including individuals or groups are eligible.

In a short teaser clip for Mnet's 'Folk Us' above, the broadcasting station releases a never-before-seen clip of the late folk legend Kim Kwang Seok as he talks about a special encounter he once had with a fan.

'Folk Us' is expected to premiere later this year in mid-November.

