Maroo Entertainment officially announces debut of new boy group this year

Maroo Entertainment has announced that the company will soon launch a new boy group.

On August 27 KST, the label confirmed that the agency is preparing to debut a 9-member boy group this coming September. The age of the members range between the birth years 1999 and 2004. The boys have trained for about three years average, with a well-rounded training system involving vocals, rap, and performance.

The upcoming group will include the members from the company's pre-debut unit group TEEN TEEN, comprised of members Lee Woo Jin, Lee Jin Woo, and Lee Tae Seung from Mnet's 'Produce X 101'. Maroo Entertainment is also home to Norazo and Park Ji Hoon.

Stay tuned for updates!