HyunA says she never puts on make-up when she hangs out with Dawn

HyunA has revealed that she never puts on make-up during her dates.

On August 26 KST, HyunA guested on 'Radio Star' where she spoke up about her personal struggles with depression and panic disorder. In addition to her healing story, the female solo singer expressed her undying affection for boyfriend Dawn, whom she never stopped to mention during the episode.

As a fun fact, HyunA revealed that she never wears make-up in front of Dawn. She also announced that she recently moved into a new home located closer to Dawn's house, just 3 minutes away by walking distance!



"The quality of my life has gone up since I've moved closer to Dawn," said HyunA. The hosts of the program agreed that the love story of HyunA begins and ends with Dawn -- "an intense love story," according to Kim Gu Ra.

