Henry to reveal his new dream home on 'I Live Alone'

Henry will reveal his new home on 'I Live Alone'.

On August 27 KST, MBC announced that the next episode of 'I Live Alone' will feature scenes of Henry enjoying his brand new "dream house." It has been reported that his new home is decorated with strong colors and built out of concrete and wood.

During the program, Henry will introduce the interior of his home, with very room designed according to his style. He made sure to pay particular attention to the dressing room, which he described as "a place to make me feel like I'm shopping every time I'm changing clothes."

He also revealed that he chose this new home for its basement, where there is a lounge-style office, a gym, a kitchen, and a recording studio.

Henry's new home will be revealed on the next installment of 'I Live Alone', set to air this August 28 at 11:10 PM KST!