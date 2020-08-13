Former SISTAR member Bora in talks to sign with KeyEast

Former SISTAR member Bora might be signing with KeyEast.



On August 13, reports revealed Bora was possibly signing with the KeyEast, and the label confirmed, "We're in discussion with Bora about signing an exclusive contract." If she signs on with KeyEast, she'll be joining actors like Son Hyun Joo, Jung Ryeo Won, Joo Ji Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Son Dam Bi, Park Soo Jin, and Kim Dong Wook as labelmates.



Bora debuted as a member of SISTAR in 2010, and she signed with Hook Entertainment after the disbandment of SISTAR in 2017. It's reported she chose not to renew her contract with Hook and is currently searching for a new agency.



She previously starred in the dramas 'A Korean Odyssey', 'Dr. Romantic 2', and 'Quiz of God: Reboot'. Stay tuned for updates on Bora!