Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Former SISTAR member Bora in talks to sign with KeyEast

AKP STAFF

Former SISTAR member Bora might be signing with KeyEast.

On August 13, reports revealed Bora was possibly signing with the KeyEast, and the label confirmed, "We're in discussion with Bora about signing an exclusive contract." If she signs on with KeyEast, she'll be joining actors like Son Hyun JooJung Ryeo WonJoo Ji HoonKim Eui SungSon Dam BiPark Soo Jin, and Kim Dong Wook as labelmates.

Bora debuted as a member of SISTAR in 2010, and she signed with Hook Entertainment after the disbandment of SISTAR in 2017. It's reported she chose not to renew her contract with Hook and is currently searching for a new agency.

She previously starred in the dramas 'A Korean Odyssey', 'Dr. Romantic 2', and 'Quiz of God: Reboot'. Stay tuned for updates on Bora! 

Ambarkhan10001 pt 1 day ago
1 day ago

OMG this is great for her. She'll actually have decent work and recognition she deserves

