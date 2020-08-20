5

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kian84 not appearing on MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone' anymore?

Kian84 did not appear in the preview photo for 'I Live Alone'.

MBC reveals photos of the cast members of 'I Live Alone' who will appear in the following episode every Thursday. On August 20th KST, the production team uploaded a photo once again but this time, the photo only showed Han Hye Jin, Park Na Rae, Henry, Hwasa, and Son Dambi. Members Kian84 and Jang Do Yeon were missing from the photo.

Viewers commented, "Where is Kian84", "It's not fun without Kian84", and "It's been a while since Henry appeared but Kian84 and Sieon are not there."

 

Many netizens wonder if Kian84 did not appear in the coming episode because of the recent controversy he was involved in. Kian84 has been criticized by readers and netizens for drawing a misogynistic scene in this webtoon


Kian84 has made an apology and edited his artwork, however, criticisms did not die down. There have been even netizens who requested MBC to write Kian84 off the 'I Live Alone' show.

However, Kian84 has denied leaving the show.

boopboop91617 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Sunghoon & Si Eon also aren't there. The team already announced that Kian isn't leaving Home Alone.

bartkun10,249 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

because of their activities cast members in this show aren't in all episodes, they are switching and I also saw him in recent one when girls told him that he should sing Maria when they were collecting fruits :D

