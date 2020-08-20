SBS MTV's 'The Show' will be canceled next week due to the surge in the number of COVID19 infections

SBS MTV's 'The Show' just announced they will be canceling the episode that is to be aired on August 25th KST. The broadcast station has made the decision in order to protect the artists and staff members during this sudden surge in the pandemic.

The production company made the announcement via Twitter and asked for the understanding of viewers.

▶ THE SHOW 공지사항

최근 코로나19의 전국적 확산으로 인한

사회적 고강도 거리두기 지침에 따라,

아티스트 및 관련 스탭의 보호를 위해

8/25(화) 더쇼는 결방이 확정되었습니다.

시청자 여러분의 많은 이해와 협조 부탁드립니다. — THE SHOW (@sbsmtvtheshow) August 20, 2020

In the full announcement they stated:

"THE SHOW announcement - Due to the recent spread in the COVID19 all across the nation, The Show has decided to cancel the episode airing on August 25th to follow the social distancing guidelines and protect the artists and staff members. We as all viewers to kindly understand and cooperate."

Many netizens are disappointed that the music program has been canceled.

Meanwhile, many Korean citizens are blaming the Korean churches for this sudden spike in the number of infected patients. There has been a great number of outbreaks in the Love First Church, a church managed by pastor Park Kwang Hoon. Recently, their church held a massive rally despite the government ban on collective gatherings.

Since then, there has been a steady increase in the number of COVID19 patients all across the Seoul metropolitan area as well as the entertainment industry as actors such as actor Kim Won Hae who tested positive for the virus and a supporting actor Seo Sung Jong. Also, a webtoon artist and TV personality, Park Tae Joon tested positive.





