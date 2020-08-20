10

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

SBS MTV's 'The Show' will be canceled next week due to the surge in the number of COVID19 infections

SBS MTV's 'The Show' just announced they will be canceling the episode that is to be aired on August 25th KST. The broadcast station has made the decision in order to protect the artists and staff members during this sudden surge in the pandemic.

The production company made the announcement via Twitter and asked for the understanding of viewers.

In the full announcement they stated: 

"THE SHOW announcement - Due to the recent spread in the COVID19 all across the nation, The Show has decided to cancel the episode airing on August 25th to follow the social distancing guidelines and protect the artists and staff members. We as all viewers to kindly understand and cooperate."

Many netizens are disappointed that the music program has been canceled. 

Meanwhile, many Korean citizens are blaming the Korean churches for this sudden spike in the number of infected patients. There has been a great number of outbreaks in the Love First Church, a church managed by pastor Park Kwang Hoon. Recently, their church held a massive rally despite the government ban on collective gatherings.

Since then, there has been a steady increase in the number of COVID19 patients all across the Seoul metropolitan area as well as the entertainment industry as actors such as actor Kim Won Hae who tested positive for the virus and a supporting actor Seo Sung Jong. Also, a webtoon artist and TV personality, Park Tae Joon tested positive.


bartkun10,249 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

They should at least ask idols to film something in their dorms and air it... many groups already held online concerts from their own dorms so this wouldn't be anything new for them... I'm disappointed.

Mei_Matsumoto-18,207 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

