Netizens debate what's more important: Idol group's fandom size or their popularity with the general public

Recently, a netizen made a post on an online community asking what is more important - An idol group's fandom size or their popularity with the general public.

Many Korean netizens joined in on the conversation as the community discusses which is more important. There have been divided opinions on this matter as some say that popularity with the general public will help the group in the long run, while some netizens state that having a larger fandom will help the group last longer.

Netizens' Commented:

"The idols with the popularity with the general public last longer."

"But honestly, most idol groups with general public popularity make their own songs. Also, there aren't any idol groups with popularity with the general public have a small fandom."

"The way idol groups make the most money is through their album sales and merchandise, which only fans buy. The general public just listens to their songs, they buy things like the goodies. So bigger fandom is better."

"If you're talking about the groups with large fandom, then EXO and BTS? and the popularity with the general public would be BIG BANG and IU? well, it's hard to distinguish the two since all the popular groups have large fandom base."

"Fandom is more important because they're the ones who listen to the same group for 8-9 years. The general public would listen to any group that's popular in that year."

"The thing about being popular with the general public is they easily criticize the group since they're not a solid fan. so having a large fandom is more important."

booitsjwu1,736 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I think it's almost impossible to have one without the other. If you don't have a lot of loyal fans telling their friends and promoting your group, it's hard to stay relevant in the GP's collective consciousness year after year. Similarly, if you don't become popular with the GP, your fandom's overall size will never be that large.

markel90001,265 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

I would say it depends on the group, like some groups having the general public allows members to do things outside of being an idol like acting or variety with ease but fandoms are what drive the sales within the group. If you want to make music, whether your in kpop or not, as long you have a strong stable fan base, you’ll have success musically. However if you want to do thing outside of music, you’ll need to gain public’s attention

