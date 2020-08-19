4

A supporting actor from cast of KBS2's 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' reportedly tests positive for COVID19

According to an exclusive report on August 19, a supporting actor named Seo Sung Jong from the cast of KBS2's ongoing Mon-Tues drama series 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' has tested positive for COVID19. 

The report added on that all filming for 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' has been halted for the time being due to news of Seo Sung Jong's positive testing. Originally, 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' was scheduled to end next week. However, if the report is true, it will likely affect the drama's filming schedule significantly. 

Meanwhile, 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' stars Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, Seo Ji Hoon, and more. 

Domin04290 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

I hope they are able to get treatment for him to be able to recover. Even though the filming was almost done he will need to rest and recover which might take a long time so people have to understand that.

killthislove001,324 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Hope they were able to catch it early enough to stop the spread. Seems like another outbreak is happening. :(

