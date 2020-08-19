Cosmic Girls's Dawon to make her acting debut as female lead of musical film 'K-School'

On August 19, King Kong by Starship confirmed Cosmic Girls member Dawon's casting in an upcoming 8K UHD musical film, 'K-School'.

Dawon has been cast as the female lead Soo Ah of 'K-School'. The musical film depicts the stories of young millennials facing various challenges and obstacles as they reach toward their dreams, including romance, friendship, etc. Dawon's character Soo Ah is a young student with stunning talent in fashion design, whose family suffers financial strains. One day, she comes across a chance to enroll in an elite fashion design school as a special transfer student.



South Korea's first ever 8K UHD musical film 'K-School' is expected to premiere this coming December, after filming kicks off soon in October.

