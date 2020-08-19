Girls' Generation's Taeyeon goes from lovely to cutthroat in '1st Look' cosmetic pictorial

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took part in a gorgeous beauty and cosmetic pictorial for the September issue of '1st Look'!

The particular pictorial took place with the theme of a stay-at-home makeup party, starting with a fresh and clean cut right out of the shower. After some basic skincare, Taeyeon then tries out a vibrant, pink and retro makeup look, before also going bold with a fierce, cutthroat look with dramatic accents.





During her interview, Taeyeon dished on her personal morning routine at home! She said, "I go to sleep around 1 AM, and when it gets to be around 6 AM I automatically wake up. First thing, I take my vitamins, and then my day begins once I drink a cup of coffee. I also make sure to watch the morning news. Actually I only figured out my own morning routine recently."

