Hyolyn x Crucial Star drop R&B ballad 'Hug Me Silently'

Hyolyn has dropped her R&B ballad track "Hug Me Silently" featuring Crucial Star.
"Hug Me Silently" is about wanting someone to comfort you quietly after a bad argument, and it's written and composed by Crucial Star and Hye Sung.
Listen to Hyolyn's "Hug Me Silently" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
