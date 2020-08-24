Park Ji Hoon, The Boyz's Younghoon, Cosmic Girls's Dayoung, & more turn into classmates in new 'Love Revolution' web drama poster + teaser

Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ru Bi, The Boyz's Younghoon, Jung Da Eun, Cosmic Girls's Dayoung, and more have turned into high school classmates for Kakao TV's upcoming new web drama series, 'Love Revolution'!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Love Revolution' is a new kind of romantic comedy guaranteed to make you ROFL! The drama centers around a strange couple where the boy, Gong Joo Young (Park Ji Hoon) acts more like a cute and lovely "princess" while the girl, Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ru Bi) is famous for her icy "prince" attitude. Surrounded by plenty of other strange and quirky characters, the couple faces some hilarious times together as they spend their high school years together.

While you wait for 'Love Revolution' to premiere this September, check out the web drama's second main poster above, as well as a short new teaser below!