Former AOA member Mina allegedly speaks on ChoA after news of her rumored comeback

Former AOA member Minahas allegedly spoken up about ChoA after news of her possible comeback.



On August 8, alleged screenshots of Mina's comments on former fellow AOA member ChoA made their way online. The text messages in the image below state, "To be honest, ChoA unni is sensitive in a way and has a perfectionist personality when it comes to work, so the members had a hard time because of that. I had a hard time too, but I won't say the details."



The text continues, "But I like ChoA unni so much. There are aspects of her I don't understand. Still, ChoA unni at least expressed herself and gave me strength as the oldest unni by saying what was wrong was wrong. Among the members in Seoul, she was the most. What was said immediately when I didn't want to renew my contract because of Shin Jimin unni is breach of contract," leaving somewhat of an ambiguous message.



As previously reported, ChoA has been confirmed as the singer behind "I'm Here" for the 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me' OST, and she's reportedly meeting with agencies to negotiate contracts. Netizens are noting that reports of her return to the music industry came soon after Mina's statements about Jimin's bullying came to light, and Jimin withdrew from AOA.



What are your thoughts on Mina's alleged statements about ChoA?



