Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former AOA member Mina allegedly speaks on ChoA after news of her rumored comeback

AKP STAFF

Former AOA member Minahas allegedly spoken up about ChoA after news of her possible comeback.

On August 8, alleged screenshots of Mina's comments on former fellow AOA member ChoA made their way online. The text messages in the image below state, "To be honest, ChoA unni is sensitive in a way and has a perfectionist personality when it comes to work, so the members had a hard time because of that. I had a hard time too, but I won't say the details."

The text continues, "But I like ChoA unni so much. There are aspects of her I don't understand. Still, ChoA unni at least expressed herself and gave me strength as the oldest unni by saying what was wrong was wrong. Among the members in Seoul, she was the most. What was said immediately when I didn't want to renew my contract because of Shin Jimin unni is breach of contract," leaving somewhat of an ambiguous message.

As previously reported, ChoA has been confirmed as the singer behind "I'm Here" for the 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me' OST, and she's reportedly meeting with agencies to negotiate contracts. Netizens are noting that reports of her return to the music industry came soon after Mina's statements about Jimin's bullying came to light, and Jimin withdrew from AOA.

What are your thoughts on Mina's alleged statements about ChoA?

i_stan_pizzas44 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

I hope Choa doesn't receive any backlash or unwarranted criticism for her return to the industry due to the Mina-Jimin scandal since it seems that she wasn't at fault or did anyone wrong regarding the Jimin situation. What Mina should do in the meanwhile is take a break from social media for Pete's sake...

8

blinkblackpink5 pts 59 minutes ago 2
59 minutes ago

I am sorry to Mina but I really really really hope she doesn’t ruin Choa’s career when she’s just about to come back to the industry

