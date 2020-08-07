Details on former AOA member ChoA's OST release for 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me' revealed

Details on former AOA member ChoA's OST release for 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me' have been revealed.



ChoA will be the voice behind "I'm Here", which first played during the 9th episode of the KBS drama during a scene when Park Do Kyum (played by Seo Ji Hoon) looked at Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) affectionately. After playing on the August 3rd episode of 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me', it was confirmed on August 6 that ChoA sang the track.



"I'm Here" drops on the 11th at 6PM KST, and it marks ChoA's first release since she left AOA and the entertainment industry in June of 2017.



In other news, ChoA is rumored to be meeting with agencies and planning a comeback.