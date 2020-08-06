Former AOA member ChoA rumored to have met with agencies for return to music industry

Former AOA member ChoA is rumored to have met with multiple agencies for her return to the music industry.



On August 6, ChoA was confirmed to be the singer behind a track for the KBS drama 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me', but reports also stated it was unconfirmed whether or not she plans to make an actual comeback after leaving AOA and retiring from the entertainment industry in June of 2017.



At the time, she officially stated she was retiring for her mental health, and it's reported she recovered both physically and mentally during her hiatus. Rumors also say she met with multiple agency representatives to discuss possible contracts.



Stay tuned for updates on ChoA.

