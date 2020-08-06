Former AOA member ChoA confirmed as the vocalist behind unreleased 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' OST

According to media outlet reports on August 6, former AOA member ChoA may be returning to promotions as a singer/vocalist!

Previously during the August 3 broadcast of KBS2's ongoing Mon-Tues drama series 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me', viewers heard a new, unreleased OST track sung by a mystery female vocalist. Afterward, fans put their voices together, suspecting that the the female vocalist had a very similar singing style and tone as former AOA member ChoA!

Now, reports on August 6 indicate that ChoA is in fact that the female vocalist behind this upcoming 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' OST. However, it's currently unconfirmed whether or not ChoA plans on fully returning to her entertainment promotions.

ChoA previously announced her departure from her group AOA in June of 2017.