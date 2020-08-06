VICTON's Seungwoo reveals 'Fame' track teasers for solo debut

VICTON's Seungwoo has dropped track teasers for his upcoming solo debut mini album 'Fame'.



Along with the romantic, slow R&B track "Forest", Seungwoo has also released a preview of the sassy, hip hop track "Answer Me", and he's the sole writer for the lyrics of both songs. The VICTON member's first solo mini album 'Fame', including his title track "Sacrifice", will be out on August 10 at 6 PM KST.



Listen to Seungwoo's "Answer Me" above and "Forest" below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

