Choo Sarang asks 'Laws of the Jungle' to pair her dad up with singer Kim Chung Ha because she's a Byulharang!

SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' is finally returning after a lengthy break due to the COVID19 pandemic, with a new season in 'Wild Korea'!

The cast members of 'Laws of the Jungle in Wild Korea' consist of legendary stars in Korean sports, including baseball player Park Chan Ho, golfer Park Se Ri, basketball player Heo Jae, UFC fighter Choo Sung Hoon, and more. Entertainer cast members include comedians Park Mi Sun and Lee Bong Won, and solo artist Kim Chung Ha!

On the first episode of 'Laws of the Jungle in Wild Korea' airing on August 29 at 9 PM KST, the cast members were divided up into designated pairs to help each other during the survival mission. Fighter Choo Sung Hoon was paired up with solo idol Kim Chung Ha, and the two stars were curious as to why they were paired up since it was their first time ever meeting face to face.

The 'Laws of the Jungle' PD then showed Choo Sung Hoon and Kim Chung Ha a surprise video message from Yano Shiho and Choo Sarang! In the video message, Yano Shiho and Choo Sarang wished Choo Sung Hoon a happy birthday, and also shared that Choo Sarang was a big fan of Chung Ha!

Seeing the video message, Kim Chung Ha seemed genuinely touched to hear that Choo Sarang was her fan. Check out the pre-release clip from this weekend's 'Laws of the Jungle in Wild Korea' above!