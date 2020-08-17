TREASURE puts on dynamic performances of 'BOY,' 'Come To Me,' and 'Going Crazy' for new MU:PLY video

TREASURE has a new exciting performance video for fans!

On August 17 KST, idol contents platform MU:PLY released a TREASURE video for their YouTube channel's on-going 'Knock' series. In the video, fans can enjoy the boys dancing all three of their songs - debut single "BOY," single album B-side "Come To Me," and pre-debut single "Going Crazy." As the name of the corner implies, they can also hear the very ASMR 'knock' of their shoes as they before each song's original choreography.

Meanwhile, TREASURE is YG Entertainment's latest boy group, having debuted on August 7.

Check out the video above!