CIX to postpone comeback album release after Bae Jin Young suffers tarsal sprain

On June 24, C9 Entertainment issued an official statement via CIX's various SNS platforms, announcing the group's comeback postponement.

According to C9 Entertainment, CIX member Bae Jin Young suffered an ankle injury - a tarsal joint sprain - some time in early June. The idol was advised to rest and voice excess movement, and took time to recover his ankle; however, Bae Jin Young sprained his ankle again recently while practicing CIX's comeback choreography.

As a result, the release date of CIX's 3rd mini album 'Hello Chapter 3. Hello, Strange Time' will be postponed from the original date of June 30, until a later date. Read C9 Entertainment's full notice below.