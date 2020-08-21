BTS prepares to release remix of "Dynamite (B-side)"

BTS has finally released the long-awaited all English single "Dynamite". With a retro-funk disco tune, the song emits the energy that everyone needs during this time of the worldwide pandemic.

However, the release of the track is not the last thing the group has prepared. According to their promotion schedule, BTS has another MV prepared for his fans all across the world. They are gearing up to release the remix version of the song "Dynamite".

This remix will be released August 25th at midnight KST (August 24th, 11 AM EST) so stayed tuned until the release of "Dynamite" (B-side).