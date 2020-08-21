KARD releases music spoiler teaser clip for their upcoming first single album 'Way With Words'

In just a few days, the co-ed group KARD will be making a powerful comeback with their 1st single album, 'Way With Words'.



After announcing their comeback, the group has been consistently releasing various teaser photos of each member. Now, they released a medley-style music spoiler clip.

On August 22nd KST, the co-ed group released a music spoiler video that gave a snippet of each song in their album. The title track "Gunshot" is the second song the preview as the songs "AH EE YAH" and "Hold On" is the first and last song.

The single album is set for release this coming August 26 at 6 PM KST, marking KARD's first group comeback in approximately 6 months.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come for KARD's first single album!

