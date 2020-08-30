Bada to become a mother in September

Bada will be giving birth in September.

She posted a letter on her fancafe revealing that she was currently pregnant. She confessed that she wanted to reveal the happy news earlier, but decided it was not the best time because Korea was being devastated by COVID-19 as well as the monsoon season and the floods.

She will be giving birth in September, and her label said, "Bada is thankful for her child, and is focusing on taking care of herself and the baby and is staying healthy and happy. She is being well-cared for by her family, and the baby is also healthy."

Congratulations to Bada!