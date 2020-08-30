14

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Bada to become a mother in September

AKP STAFF

Bada will be giving birth in September.

She posted a letter on her fancafe revealing that she was currently pregnant. She confessed that she wanted to reveal the happy news earlier, but decided it was not the best time because Korea was being devastated by COVID-19 as well as the monsoon season and the floods.

She will be giving birth in September, and her label said, "Bada is thankful for her child, and is focusing on taking care of herself and the baby and is staying healthy and happy. She is being well-cared for by her family, and the baby is also healthy."

Congratulations to Bada!

  1. S.E.S
  2. Bada
1 2,589 Share 93% Upvoted

1

cabbagejuice1,773 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

OMG CONGRATS!!!!

Share
SISTAR, Bora
Bora signs with KEYEAST
5 minutes ago   0   305
Park Bo Gum
Park Bo Gum to enlist quietly and privately today
30 minutes ago   0   2,150
S.E.S, Bada
Bada to become a mother in September
2 hours ago   1   2,589

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND