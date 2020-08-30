58

Posted by jennywill

[UPDATED] BTS take home several awards at the VMAs + perform 'Dynamite' for the very first time

BTS took home two awards at MTV's 'Video Music Awards'.

The boys won 'Best Group' as well as 'Best K-Pop' (for "On"). For 'Best Group', they were up against 5 Seconds of Summer, The 1975, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Little Mix, MONSTA X, Now United, and twenty one pilots. For 'Best K-Pop', they were up against EXO's "Obsession", (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God", MONSTA X's "Someone's Someone", Red Velvet's "Psycho", and TXT's "Run Away".

BTS also performed "Dynamite" for the first time at the VMAs. Check out their performance below!

[UPDATE] BTS has also won 'Best Pop' with "On"!

wise-quotes
1 hour ago

They also won "Best POP"!! BTS is clearly on a different league... they are the greatest group/band in the world and they proved it once again!! Stay pressed antis LMAO

21

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Stellar performance by BTS! Loving the dance moves!! Loving their voices!! Loving the suits!!! totally deserved! These seven super talented boys 💜💜💜


Arghhhh i wish the performance is longer!!!😫

