[UPDATED] BTS take home several awards at the VMAs + perform 'Dynamite' for the very first time

BTS took home two awards at MTV's 'Video Music Awards'.
The boys won 'Best Group' as well as 'Best K-Pop' (for "On"). For 'Best Group', they were up against 5 Seconds of Summer, The 1975, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Little Mix, MONSTA X, Now United, and twenty one pilots. For 'Best K-Pop', they were up against EXO's "Obsession", (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God", MONSTA X's "Someone's Someone", Red Velvet's "Psycho", and TXT's "Run Away".
BTS also performed "Dynamite" for the first time at the VMAs. Check out their performance below!
[UPDATE] BTS has also won 'Best Pop' with "On"!
Log in to comment