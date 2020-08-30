SuperM to perform 'Tiger Inside' for the first time on 'THE STAGE'

SuperM will be putting on their "Tiger Inside" stage for the first time on September 3rd.



The boys will be releasing "Tiger Inside" at 1PM KST on September 1st. On that day, they'll be on their SuperM YouTube channel to have a Countdown Live, where they talk about their new song and the performance. The first performance of the song will be on 'SuperM THE STAGE' that will air live at 8PM KST on September 3rd through their YouTube channel.

Are you looking forward to this new song?