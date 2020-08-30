7

Posted by jennywill 31 minutes ago

SuperM to perform 'Tiger Inside' for the first time on 'THE STAGE'

SuperM will be putting on their "Tiger Inside" stage for the first time on September 3rd.


The boys will be releasing "Tiger Inside" at 1PM KST on September 1st. On that day, they'll be on their SuperM YouTube channel to have a Countdown Live, where they talk about their new song and the performance. The first performance of the song will be on 'SuperM THE STAGE' that will air live at 8PM KST on September 3rd through their YouTube channel.

Are you looking forward to this new song?

Namieshi119 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

Of course, I'm looking forward for this song since the Beyond live Concert, I really loved it, I'm excited to watch the MV, ♥

Nct_and_Wayv 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

Freaking excited <3

Share

