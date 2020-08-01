Actress Jun Ji Hyun reveals the secret to maintaining her toned physique

Actress Jun Ji Hyun is 40 in Korean age (turns 39 this October) but her toned physique says 40 is the new 20.



The beautiful actress revealed the secret to maintaining her ageless, toned physique in the interview with W Korea. She introduced 'consistency' as the secret to maintaining her figure since her debut.

She shared, "Just as how we take breathing for granted, I take exercising like breathing." Moreover, she said she wakes up every day between 6 to 7 am to work out. Besides her morning workouts, she also recommended staying fasted in the morning. She further revealed her workout regimen by saying "I do pilates 3 times a week and I always do hour-long cardio before the class." She concluded the segment after emphasizing the importance of consistent exercise, saying she schedules around her workout time.

The full interview can be found in W Korea’s August issue. In related news, Jun Ji Hyun will be returning soon with the upcoming drama series 'Mount Jiri'.

