Soyu and Nicole show off their long-lasting friendship on tvN's 'On&Off'

Soyu and Nicole have one great friendship!





On August 1st episode of tvN's 'On&Off', Nicole appeared as Soyu's best friend and shared her recent whereabouts. During the show, Soyu called Nicole, who she has been friends with since her debut, to have a delicious meal together. While panels were surprised to see Nicole for the first time in a while, Soyu explained Nicole has been promoting in Japan recently.

While sharing a scrumptious meal, Nicole opened up and said she thinks of Soyu as her best friend and they have been friends for a decade. Check out the snippet from the show below. What do you think?



