Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Rose shares she fell in love with Lisa's dance and practiced to be like her during her trainee days

BLACKPINK took a trip down memory lane over drinks and snacks. 

On August 1 at 9 AM KST, the popular idol group revealed the latest episode of their own reality show '24/365 with BLACKPINK'. During the show, members reminisced their trainee days. Jennie said, "The bond between us really grew during those days as trainees." Rose shared, "I have never danced before I became a trainee". She continued, "I aspired to be like Lisa after seeing her. I wanted to dance like Lisa."

The members also talked about vocal training and wrapped up the episode by toasting each other's well being. Check out the 5th episode of '24/365 with BLACKPINK' below. 

  BLACKPINK
Tbh i was surprised by their winning power...its like 2nd gen groups winning streak where every group has the opportunity to shine cause of unsaturated industry.

HOW MANY WINS "HYLT" HAVE ON MUSIC SHOWS? 11 or 13

