New Netflix-original K-drama series 'The School Nurse Files' reveals eerie character posters of Jung Yoo Mi x Nam Joo Hyuk

Jung Yoo Mi x Nam Joo Hyuk's brand new Netflix-original K-drama series 'The School Nurse Files' premieres next month!

Based off of a bestselling novel titled 'School Nurse Ahn Eun Young', 'The School Nurse Files' tells the story of a school nurse named Ahn Eun Young (Jung Yoo Mi) with the uncanny ability to see supernatural, jelly-like creatures around her. She uses this ability to solve various mysteries surrounding her newly assigned school, partnering up with a fellow co-worker - the school's Chinese teacher Hong In Pyo (Nam Joo Hyuk).

Viewers can expect a mixture of strange and beautiful imagination, comedy, drama, mystery, and more in Netflix's 'The School Nurse Files', coming on September 25!