VIXX' Ravi bares his abs in 'Paradise' teaser images

VIXX' Ravi has revealed his latest teaser images for 'Paradise'.



In the teasers, Ravi is ready to enjoy the summer weather on a boat with bared abs and in a sports car. The rapper most recently dropped the collaboration single "Rain" with April's Naeun.



Take a look Ravi's latest teasers for his summer EP, which drops on July 28 KST. Stay tuned for updates.



