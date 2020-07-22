17

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

VIXX' Ravi bares his abs in 'Paradise' teaser images

AKP STAFF

VIXX' Ravi has revealed his latest teaser images for 'Paradise'.

In the teasers, Ravi is ready to enjoy the summer weather on a boat with bared abs and in a sports car. The rapper most recently dropped the collaboration single "Rain" with April's Naeun.

Take a look Ravi's latest teasers for his summer EP, which drops on July 28 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

