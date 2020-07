On July 27, SHINee's Taemin unveiled the 2nd image teaser for his upcoming 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.

According to the Tweet, Taemin will first release a prologue single titled '2 KIDS' on August 4, followed by the release of the album in two parts - Act 1 and Act 2.

The Tweet also reveals that the music of the prologue single and two parts of the album will also be linked through a movie-like storyline.