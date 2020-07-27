28

Selena Gomez is reportedly the mystery featuring artist in BLACKPINK's 2nd pre-release single

According to media outlet reports on July 28, BLACKPINK will be partnering up with pop star Selena Gomez for their upcoming, 2nd pre-release single!

Earlier this month, the BLACKPINK girls raised anticipation for their 2nd pre-release single by revealing a sugary teaser poster, indicating at a collaboration with a mystery featuring artist. Now, various speculation articles are pointing to Selena Gomez as the hidden figure behind the question mark!

As fans know, BLACKPINK previously worked with pop diva Lady Gaga as featuring artists in Lady Gaga's "Sour Candy" in May of this year. Meanwhile, in response to the above rumors, a representative from YG Entertainment curtly stated, "Please wait for our official announcement." 

BLACKPINK will be releasing their 2nd pre-release single some time in August, ahead of their 1st full album comeback on October 2. 

jhopes-shadow4,864 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

the way everybody was expecting this to be aripink track!

ig we all clowns now

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-246 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

... And blackpink fandom (as always) is toxic, rude and aggressive against poor Selena, even though she is doing them a favor! introducing them to her market, fandom, and generation.

