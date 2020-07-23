(G)I-DLE's Soyeon looking chic wearing a black leather jacket in the concept photo for "DUMDi DUMDi"

(G)I-DLE released the concept photo for Soyeon. (G)I-DLE has been consistently releasing concept photos of each member after they have announced their comeback.

This would be the fourth concept photo to be released for (G)I-DLE's single "DUMDi DUMDi". In the photo, Soyeon gives off a 'Girl-crush' vibe as she looks chic in a black leather jacket sitting in an open car. She had smokey makeup on that well-suits her leather jacket look.



(G)I-DLE made an announcement of their comeback earlier this summer and has started to release teaser photos. They will be making a comeback on August 3 with their single "DUMDi DUMDi". Stayed tuned for more updates.