April's Chaekyung and Chaewon say 'Hello Summer' in colorful comeback teaser images

April has dropped new individual teaser images for their comeback.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the girl group unveiled two images each for the members Chaekyung and Chaewon. In the images, the girls look vibrant in their summer outfits, relaxing by the pool and indoors for a festivity. Previously, the girls revealed the official story film for 'Hello Summer', the title for this special comeback album. 

Stay tuned for more teasers to come! 'Hello Summer' will drop officially on July 29 KST.

3

JohnF143 1 day ago
1 day ago

Chaewon is really, really pretty. I only got into April recently because of how much I love Lalalilala, but I dunno why they don't make her the center of attention over Naeun more often.

gommo 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

So pretty

