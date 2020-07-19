April's Chaekyung and Chaewon say 'Hello Summer' in colorful comeback teaser images

April has dropped new individual teaser images for their comeback.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the girl group unveiled two images each for the members Chaekyung and Chaewon. In the images, the girls look vibrant in their summer outfits, relaxing by the pool and indoors for a festivity. Previously, the girls revealed the official story film for 'Hello Summer', the title for this special comeback album.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come! 'Hello Summer' will drop officially on July 29 KST.