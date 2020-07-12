22

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

YG Entertainment finally announces TREASURE's debut

After 2 years of wait, YG Entertainment finally announced the debut of their upcoming boy group TREASURE

On July 13, YG Entertainment's official Twitter account unveils the news with a coming soon poster, announcing the group's debut. 

While little has been revealed about the group's debut fans of this group are elated about this news:

While some made fun of the long wait YG has made their fans wait for.

Meanwhile, TREASURE is a group made of members from the idol survival variety show YG Treasure Box aired through 2018 to 2019.

Are you looking forward to their debut?

thealigirl84,627 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i've never been more ready for anything in my life

Yayaya12345235 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

Lol coming soon in what year?

