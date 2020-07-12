YG Entertainment finally announces TREASURE's debut

After 2 years of wait, YG Entertainment finally announced the debut of their upcoming boy group TREASURE.
On July 13, YG Entertainment's official Twitter account unveils the news with a coming soon poster, announcing the group's debut.
While little has been revealed about the group's debut fans of this group are elated about this news:
While some made fun of the long wait YG has made their fans wait for.
Meanwhile, TREASURE is a group made of members from the idol survival variety show YG Treasure Box aired through 2018 to 2019.
Are you looking forward to their debut?
Log in to comment