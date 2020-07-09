Actor Shin Hyun Joon says he's shocked by former manager's claims of abusive treatment

Actor Shin Hyun Joon says he's shocked by his former manager's claims of abusive treatment.



As previously reported, the actor's former manager Kim alleged Shin Hyun Joon had treated him horribly and didn't pay him enough, and his current manager Lee Kwan Yong denied the claims. Shin Hyun Joon has now personally spoken up about the issue.



In an interview with Sports Chosun on July 9, Shin Hyun Joon expressed, "It was shocking to me. Whether a married couple, lovers, or business partners, how could there not be any conflict between 2 people who've been together for years? Of course, there would be things they'd be upset about, but if one party labels everything that happened over the years as 'violence,' that could become another kind of violence as well."



He continued, "He worked with me for 13 years, and there were things that upset me and rough moments for me as well, but I won't reveal them because of this dispute. If there were unresolved complaints, he could've talked to me in person. I'm disappointed. Kim is the same age as me, and I've known him since I was 20 years old before he became my manager. As male friends, there weren't any formalities between us. I called him 'bastard' and 'son of a bitch' like it was natural, and he did the same to me."



As for whether former manager Kim had to take care of errands or demands from Shin Hyun Joon's mother, the actor explained, "Since Kim and I are friends, we often greeted each other's mothers. My mom cooked breakfast for him and prayed for him. I also helped him out when a member of his family got sick. It wasn't just an actor-manager relationship. It was a family relationship."



Shin Hyun Joon concluded, "It's been 6-7 years since he quit his manager job, but I couldn't contact him because his number changed. I asked his acquaintances for his number. I worked with him for 13 years, and we separated several times before working together again. I helped him when he was in trouble, and he helped me too."



The actor also cleared up rumors saying that he had 20 managers, clarifying he had the same stylist and other staff members for over 10 years.