Noh Min Woo's label denies he's dating Japanese actress Ayase Haruka

Noh Min Woo's label denied he's dating Japanese actress Ayase Haruka.



According to reports by Japanese magazine 'Female Seven' on July 1, Noh Min Woo and Ayase Haruka were rumored to be in a romantic relationship. The two stars allegedly met through an acquaintance 2 years ago and began dating in July of 2018.



However, Noh Min Woo's agency MJ Dreamsys stated the rumors were untrue, while the actress' label confirmed they were just friends.



Noh Min Woo is known as the former drummer of TRAX, and he most recently starred in the MBC drama 'Partners for Justice 2'.

