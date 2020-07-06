Netizens are interested in whether actor Lee Sun Gyun will take a role in the new Hollywood movie 'Cross'

Actor, Lee Sun Gyun was offered a role in the new Holywood movie 'Cross' and is under review



On July 6, it was reported that Lee Sun Gyun is reviewing a proposal to appear in the Hollywood film 'Cross'." In response, Lee Sun Gyun's company, HODU & U Entertainment, made an official statement saying "Actor Lee Sun Gyun is reviewing the movie 'Cross' after receiving a proposal to appear in it" They added, "However, the decision has not been made yet."







'Cross' is a fictional movie about people who are living between poor and rich countries. The movie takes place in a multi-racial, future divided nation. It was revealed that Lee Sung Gyun was offered the role of Gideon, the charismatic head of the border defense.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun Gyun has become famous through his role as Park Dong-ik, the father of the rich family in the movie 'Parasite' which received many acclaimed awards at The Academy Awards Ceremony and Cannes Film Festival last year.

Since then, many are interested whether or not Lee Sun Gyun will take the offer and make his first Hollywood debut through the movie 'Cross'.