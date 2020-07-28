Kang Daniel asks 'Who U Are' in 1st dramatic comeback MV teaser

Kang Daniel has released a dramatic first MV teaser for his upcoming comeback title track, "Who U Are".

The teaser features a series of cinematic scenes ranging from a strange downpour of sand, to a red and moving desert, a dark and abandoned building, a battle field on fire, etc. Only a monotone, rhythmic drum beat accompanies the teaser as background instrumentals so far.

Are you excited to see the rest of Kang Daniel's "Who U Are" MV? The idol's full comeback with his 2nd mini album 'Magenta' is set for August 3 at 6 PM KST!