Lim shares handwritten letter to fans ahead of marriage to Shin Min Chul

Lim shared a handwritten letter to fans ahead of her marriage to Shin Min Chul.



On July 1, the former Wonder Girls member shared the letter to fans below through her label rrr Entertainment. Lim has been dating taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul since 2013, and the couple will be officially tying the knot on July 5 KST.



Viewers of MBC's 'Don't Be Jealous' have been following the Lim-Shin Min Chul couple.



Read Lim's letter below, and check out the couple's beautiful wedding photos here if you missed them!



