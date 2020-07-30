4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Jessi & Lee Hyori reveal teaser dance clip for 'NUNU NANA' MV

AKP STAFF

Jessi and Lee Hyori have revealed a teaser dance clip for their "NUNU NANA" music video.

On July 30, Jessi revealed the clip below, challenging fans to the "NUNU NANA" dance with Lee Hyori beside her. As previously reported, "NUNU NANA" is a track from Jessi's third mini album 'NUNA', and Lee Hyori is featured in the MV. 

Jessi and Lee Hyori's "NUNU NANA" drops on July 30 KST, and watch the MV teaser here if you missed it.

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  3. NUNU NANA
2 1,673 Share 67% Upvoted

-1

diadems-2,009 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-2

diadems-2,009 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND