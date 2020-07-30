Jessi & Lee Hyori reveal teaser dance clip for 'NUNU NANA' MV

Jessi and Lee Hyori have revealed a teaser dance clip for their "NUNU NANA" music video.



On July 30, Jessi revealed the clip below, challenging fans to the "NUNU NANA" dance with Lee Hyori beside her. As previously reported, "NUNU NANA" is a track from Jessi's third mini album 'NUNA', and Lee Hyori is featured in the MV.



Jessi and Lee Hyori's "NUNU NANA" drops on July 30 KST, and watch the MV teaser here if you missed it.



