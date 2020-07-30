Jessi responds to Soyu's 'Gotta Go' image change

Jessi responded to Soyu's image change.



On the July 30th episode of 'Cultwo Show', DJ Kim Tae Gyun saw Soyu and expressed, "Soyu was coming in, and I thought it was Jessi coming in." The former SISTAR member responded, "It's been 5 years since I put so much makeup on," and Jessi added, "It's so sophisticated." The two solo artists also revealed they got to know each other through a broadcast 4-5 years ago.



When asked why she suddenly changed her makeup style, Soyu explained, "I usually sang ballads, so I thought people wouldn't be able to focus." She said on her new track "Gotta Go", "It's the first time I'm challenging myself to such a strong song. It took a really long time because of the lyrics. The choreography is easier this time. I put my head, shoulders, and hips forward."



Jessi complimented her, saying, "So cool. She has a different charm than I do."



In other news, Jessi is making a comeback with "NUNU NANA".